Ed. Note: The Herald utilized the Open Public Records Act to request information about arrests in Cape May County. We have laid out the information in an easy-to-read format below.

Town

Date

Name

Town of Residence

Age

Charges

Avalon

4-16-22

Delgadocostalerod, Maria

Wildwood, NJ

68

Burglary, theft, trespassing

Avalon

4-16-22

Lopez-Diego, Juan

Wildwood, NJ

34

Burglary, theft, trespassing

Avalon

4-16-22

Morales, Erasmo

Wildwood, NJ

48

Burglary, theft, trespassing

Cape May

4-4-22

Starett, Dana

Rio Grande, NJ

34

Contempt

Cape May

4-11-22

Beveridge, Lisa D.

Fleetwood, PA

49

Shoplifting/conceal

Cape May

4-11-22

Linnington, John P.

Cape May Point, NJ

30

Aggravated assault, aggravated assault/strangulation, criminal restraint, unlawful possession, weapon possession unlawful, Threat to kill

Cape May

4-12-22

Linnington, John P.

Cape May Point, NJ

30

Cause bodily injury to another

Cape May

4-15-22

Nicoletti, Anthony S.

Longbranch, NJ

47

Cause bodily injury to another

Cape May

4-16-22

Peifer, Beverly R.

Cape May Court House, NJ

70

DWI, Reckless driving

Cape May

4-20-22

Tarsitano, Stephanie M.

Cape May, NJ

37

Aggravated assault bodily injury, weapon possession unlawful, 

Cape May

4-20-22

Duvilla, James S.

Cape May, NJ

48

Cause bodily injury to another, aggravated assault by strangulation

Cape May

4-22-22

Davis, Michael

Philadelphia, PA

43

Automated traffic system contempt warrant

Cape May

4-23-22

Holden Jr, Michael S.

Lower Township, NJ

24

DWI

Lower Township

4-2-22

Lopez, Joseph A.

Not Provided

37

Contempt

Lower Township

4-4-22

Horst, Scott C.

Not Provided

42

Burglary, theft, criminal attempt

Lower Township

4-4-22

Wareham III, Willis F.

Not Provided

22

Simple assault, criminal mischief, harassment

Lower Township

4-4-22

Johnson, Nicole E.

Not Provided

43

Aggravated assault

Lower Township

4-5-22

Grant, Rachel B.

Not Provided

40

Forgery, theft

Lower Township

4-7-22

Laracuente, Gary

Not Provided

46

Contempt

Lower Township

4-7-22

Dishman, Paula J.

Not Provided

34

Disorderly person

Lower Township

4-9-22

Wharton, Amanda C.

Not Provided

40

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, theft

Lower Township

4-11-22

Wareham III, Willis F.

Not Provided

22

Terroristic threats

Lower Township

4-12-22

Enman, Andrew M.

Not Provided

34

Harassment, disorderly person

Lower Township

4-13-22

Carson, David A.

Not Provided

32

DWI

Lower Township

4-14-22

Lambert, Robyn M.

Not Provided

41

Simple assault

Lower Township

4-14-22

McCullough, Robert B.

Not Provided

67

Simple assault

Lower Township

4-15-22

Wolf, Shawn A.

Not Provided

38

Terroristic threats

Lower Township

4-15-22

Mahoney, Erin F.

Not Provided

40

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, theft

Lower Township

4-16-22

Abadie, Justin R.

Not Provided

18

Terroristic threats, aggravated assault

Lower Township

4-20-22

Thomas, Daniel C.

Not Provided

31

Criminal mischief, aggravated assault

Lower Township

4-21-22

Mahon, Michael P.

Not Provided

38

Contempt

Lower Township

4-25-22

Pentlicki, Anthony A.

Not Provided

31

Kidnapping, robbery

Lower Township

4-29-22

Fletcher, Eric D.

Not Provided

29

Contempt

Lower Township

4-29-22

Wareham III, Willis F.

Not Provided

22

Contempt

Lower Township

4-29-22

Enman, Andrew M.

Not Provided

34

Contempt

Middle Township

4-2-22

Ortiz, Jessica S.

Millville, NJ

32

DWI

Middle Township

4-2-22

Castorina, Michelle L.

Wildwood Crest, NJ

44

NCIC warrant

Middle Township

4-3-22

Crede, Matthew F.

Vineland, NJ

20

Knowingly receiving stolen property

Middle Township

4-4-22

Shavers Jr., Lance V.

Richmondville, NY

46

Fugitive from justice, NCIC warrant

Middle Township

4-5-22

Nolan, Joshua T.

Wildwood, NJ

36

NCIC warrant

Middle Township

4-5-22

Suchite-Aldana, Rudy Y.

Erma, NJ

27

Endangering the welfare of a child, sex assault (x2)

Middle Township

4-6-22

Panny, Eric J.

Cape May Court House, NJ

39

Shoplifting

Middle Township

4-8-22

Riggins, Melissa T.

North Wildwood, NJ

45

Shoplifting, ATS contempt warrant (x2)

Middle Township

4-9-22

Carey, Kenneth R.

Vineland, NJ

36

Fugitive from justice, ATS contempt warrant (x3)

Middle Township

4-10-22

Skiscim, Stephen Paul

Annapolis, MD

28

DWI

Middle Township

4-11-22

Name Redacted

Cape May Court House, NJ

42

Aggravated assault

Middle Township

4-13-22

Bland, Zhiair

Cape May Court House, NJ

24

Inconvenient annoyance

Middle Township

4-15-22

Name Redacted

Cape May Court House, NJ

49

Simple assault, criminal mischief

Middle Township

4-15-22

Workman, Trinity A.

Cape May Court House, NJ

46

ACS contempt warrant, DWI

Middle Township

4-15-22

McCurdy, Jan A.

Avalon, NJ

41

DWI

Middle Township

4-16-22

Underwood, Kelly

Ocean View, NJ

40

DWI

Middle Township

4-16-22

Name Redacted

Rio Grande, NJ

18

Threatening violence, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal mischief

Middle Township

4-17-22

Martin, Sherman R.

Ocean View, NJ

48

Shoplifting

Middle Township

4-17-22

Vannote, Stanley J.

Woodbine, NJ

26

Shoplifting

Middle Township

4-20-22

Kurtz, Jonathon T.

Cape May Court House, NJ

27

Deprivation, abuse or needless killing of an animal

Middle Township

4-22-22

Perez, Edwin D.

Wildwood, NJ

46

ATS contempt warrant

Middle Township

4-23-22

Delcher, Tyler J.

Margate, NJ

31

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (x2), under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance without a prescription, use of drug paraphernalia, DWI

Middle Township

4-23-22

Fontanez, Joseph M.

Rio Grande, NJ

41

ATS contempt warrant

Middle Township

4-23-22

Johnston Jr., Leaming B.

North Cape May, NJ

35

Shoplifting

Middle Township

4-23-22

Soto-Sotomayor, Markwill

Villas, NJ

27

Shoplifting, use of drug paraphernalia, NCIC warrant

Middle Township

4-24-22

Murrell, Aaron J.

Magnolia

32

ACS contempt warrant, ATS contempt warrant

Middle Township

4-24-22

McCullough, Matthew D.

Villas, NJ

31

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, use of drug paraphernalia (x2), endangering the welfare of a child, DWI

Middle Township

4-24-22

Domenech, Loraine

Rio Grande, NJ

30

Shoplifting

Middle Township

4-26-22

Name Redacted

Cape May Court House, NJ

43

Threatening violence (x2)

Middle Township

4-26-22

Wade, Edward S.

Cape May, NJ

59

Simple assault

Middle Township

4-29-22

Koelle, Cody G.

Villas, NJ

19

Disorderly conduct

Middle Township

4-29-22

Harmon, Fatima S.

Woodbine, NJ

25

Eluding a law enforcement officer/failure to stop

North Wildwood

4-2-22

Snedegar, Preston

Baltimore, MD

68

Suspended driver’s license

North Wildwood

4-3-22

Gordon, Shireelyn

Woodbine, NJ

27

Suspended registration

North Wildwood

4-3-22

Pasencia Gonzales, Pedro

Wildwood, NJ

31

Service of warrant

North Wildwood

4-5-22

Sheeran, Martin

Wildwood, NJ

31

Service of warrant

North Wildwood

4-5-22

Adams, Dean 

Vineland, NJ

56

Theft

North Wildwood

4-5-22

Pacheco-Rodriguez, Luis

Wildwood, NJ

24

Unlicensed driver

North Wildwood

4-7-22

Serrano Cortes, Karla

North Wildwood, NJ

26

Unlicensed driver

North Wildwood

4-8-22

Romero, Marcos

Arecibo, PR

22

Unlicensed driver

North Wildwood

4-9-22

Candelaria, Justin

Villas, NJ

22

DWI

North Wildwood

4-10-22

Kelly, Patrick

Philadelphia, PA

53

Simple assault

North Wildwood

4-10-22

Harte, Joseph

Conshohocken, PA

27

DWI

North Wildwood

4-11-22

Nemirovsky, Kiril

Plainville, CT

37

DWI

North Wildwood

4-11-22

Coyle, Nadine

Haven, NJ

21

Simple assault

North Wildwood

4-12-22

Juvenile

West Wildwood, NJ

13

Simple assault

North Wildwood

4-12-22

Juvenile

North Wildwood, NJ

15

Criminal mischief

North Wildwood

4-12-22

Juvenile

North Wildwood, NJ

15

Simple assault

North Wildwood

4-13-22

Gonzalez, Kevin

Wildwood, NJ

18

Sleeping in a motor vehicle

North Wildwood

4-14-22

Collinson, Michelle

Wildwood, NJ

38

Suspended driver’s license

North Wildwood

4-15-22

Tolomeo, Shawn

Philadelphia, PA

38

DWI

North Wildwood

4-16-22

Juarez, Michael

Absecon, NJ

22

Service of warrant

North Wildwood

4-19-22

Fenton, Nicholas

Philadelphia, PA

41

Service of warrant

North Wildwood

4-19-22

Silva-Gomez, Talitha

Philadelphia, PA

27

Restricted driving on a permit

North Wildwood

4-21-22

Grant, Rachel

Wildwood, NJ

40

Leaving the scene of an accident

North Wildwood

4-21-22

Duncan, Edwin

Folsom, PA

49

Service of warrant

North Wildwood

4-23-22

Ortiz, Sebastian

Orange, NJ

51

Service of warrant (x3)

North Wildwood

4-24-22

Embler, Scott

Levittown, PA

48

Suspended driver’s license

North Wildwood

4-26-22

Bryant, Dwayno

Philadelphia, PA

43

Suspended driver’s license

North Wildwood

4-27-22

Evans, Terrence

North Wildwood, NJ

30

Unlicensed driver

North Wildwood

4-27-22

Moore, Craig

Millville, NJ

28

Suspended driver’s license

North Wildwood

4-27-22

Carter, Kevin

Wilmington, DE

32

Fugitive from justice

North Wildwood

4-29-22

Rivera, Javiel

Wilmington, DE

30

Fugitive from justice

North Wildwood

4-29-22

Tomes, Allen

Wildwood, NJ

78

Suspended registration

North Wildwood

4-29-22

Muntzer, Kenneth

Abington, PA

36

Suspended driver’s license

North Wildwood

4-30-22

Burke, Michael

West Wildwood, NJ

64

Leaving the scene of an accident

Ocean City

4-4-22

Duncan, Kenlyn

Maple Shade, NJ

26

Receiving stolen property

Ocean City

4-4-22

Kee, Janel

Brooklyn, NY

33

Receiving stolen property

Ocean City

4-4-22

Denis, Kaila

Elmont, NY

24

Receiving stolen property

Ocean City

4-5-22

Escobar, Nelson

Egg Harbor Township, NJ

31

Suspended driver’s license, contempt

Ocean City

4-6-22

Stefano, Joseph

Phillipsburg, NJ

46

Aggravated assault (physical force, victim of domestic violence and strangulation)

Ocean City

4-6-22

Turner, Matthew

Ocean City, NJ

38

Failure to register change of address (with a sex offender database)

Ocean City

4-10-22

Hughes, Sean

Philadelphia, PA

38

Fugitive, resisting arrest

Ocean City

4-11-22

Smith, Rachael

Ocean City, NJ

34

Contempt

Ocean City

4-12-22

Weaver, Sean

Atlantic City, NJ

45

Simple assault

Ocean City

4-14-22

Reamer, Jesse

Somers Point, NJ

41

Burglary, theft

Ocean City

4-15-22

Robinson, Devonta

New Brighton, MN

23

Theft by deception

Ocean City

4-16-22

Adorno, Osvaldo

Vineland, NJ

49

Contempt

Ocean City

4-16-22

Hayburn, Joseph

Ocean City, NJ

74

Criminal mischief, DWI

Ocean City

4-18-22

Bailey, Keenan

North Wildwood, NJ

32

Contempt

Ocean City

4-19-22

Smith, Michael

Ocean City, NJ

34

Contempt

Ocean City

4-22-22

Juvenile

Ocean City, NJ

13

Aggravated assault (physical force)

Ocean City

4-23-22

Marcheski, Nicholas

Egg Harbor Township, NJ

32

Contempt, suspended driver

Ocean City

4-23-22

Smith, Michael

Ocean City, NJ

34

DWI, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession and use of drug paraphernalia

Ocean City

4-23-22

Smith, Rachael

Ocean City, NJ

34

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession and use of drug paraphernalia

Ocean City

4-23-22

McLarnon, Robert

Ocean City, NJ

41

DWI

Ocean City

4-23-22

Hansbury, Elizabeth

Ocean City, NJ

38

Contempt, suspended driver

Ocean City

4-24-22

McCallion, James

Media, PA

56

Burglary

Ocean City

4-25-22

Weaver, Sean

Not Provided

45

Criminal mischief, theft, disorderly conduct

Ocean City

4-28-22

Gullo, Michael

Mays Landing, NJ

30

Forgery, theft

Stone Harbor

4-10-22

Mendoza, Mauricio

Bridgeton, NJ

43

Automated traffic system contempt warrant

Stone Harbor

4-24-22

Coppinger, Elliot

Glassboro, NJ

36

Automated traffic system contempt warrant

Sea Isle City

4-9-22

Lazowski, Valerie L.

Cape May Court House, NJ

65

Failure to exhibit documents, unregistered vehicle, failure to stop or yield, DWI, failure to maintain traffic lane, careless driving likely to endanger person

Sea Isle City

4-10-22

Golato, Michael J.

Springfield, PA

35

Criminal mischief

Sea Isle City

4-28-22

Ort, Justin T.

Cape May Court House, NJ

32

Fugitive from justice

Sea Isle City

4-30-22

Berrodin, John

Chester, PA

65

Improper backing into street, DWI, careless driving likely to endanger person

West Wildwood

4-10-22

Neris, Mia L.

Philadelphia, PA

Not provided

Simple assault

Wildwood

4-1-22

Hagerty, Samantha

Townbank, NJ

34

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Wildwood

4-1-22

Vangorden, Casey

Wildwood Crest, NJ

29

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Wildwood

4-1-22

Mortimer, Karen

Wildwood, NJ

52

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Wildwood

4-13-22

Castro-Gonzalez, Kevin

Wildwood Crest, NJ

18

Violation of a restraining order

Wildwood

4-13-22

Young, David

Villas, NJ

34

Disorderly conduct

Wildwood

4-13-22

Rodriguez-Torres, Luis

Wildwood Crest, NJ

36

Simple assault

Wildwood

4-19-22

Vanliew, Robert

Erma, NJ

34

Trespassing

Wildwood

4-21-22

Hernandez, Luis

Wildwood, NJ

40

Bench warrant

Wildwood

4-23-22

Barnes, Deja

Philadelphia, PA

22

Theft of credit cards

Wildwood

4-24-22

Padilla, Dava

Camden, NJ

42

Bench warrant

Wildwood

4-25-22

Harris, Devante

Rio Grande, NJ

30

Unlawful possession of weapons

Wildwood

4-25-22

Sanchez-Diaz, Wilkin

Wildwood, NJ

41

Unlawful possession of weapons

Wildwood

4-29-22

Snow-Hamilton, Lacey

Palermo, NJ

38

Shoplifting

Wildwood

4-29-22

Mortimer, Karen

Wildwood, NJ

52

Simple assault

Wildwood Crest

4-2-22

Risley, Jason L.

North Cape May, NJ

39

Simple assault

Wildwood Crest

4-3-22

O’Connor, Thomas J,

Wildwood Crest, NJ

59

Simple assault

Wildwood Crest

4-4-22

Drosey, Maryann

Wildwood Crest, NJ

59

Criminal mischief

Wildwood Crest

4-4-22

Nugent, Mary

Villas, NJ

57

DWI, revocation of license for refusal to submit to breath test

Wildwood Crest

4-7-22

Council, Chris M.

Wildwood Crest, NJ

20

Simple assault

Wildwood Crest

4-9-22

Ravel, Angela M.

Wildwood Crest, NJ

21

Taking a motor vehicle without consent, burglary, contempt

Wildwood Crest

4-9-22

Burnite, George J.

Churchville, PA

63

DWI

Wildwood Crest

4-11-22

Coughlin, Jeffery T.

Rockledge, PA

42

Contempt

Wildwood Crest

4-18-22

Ricevuto, Anthony V.

Sewell, NJ

56

C0ntempt

Wildwood Crest

4-18-22

Castro-Gonzalez, Kevin

Wildwood Crest, NJ

18

Contempt

Wildwood Crest

4-19-22

McGregor, Staci K.

Wildwood Crest, NJ

50

Contempt

Wildwood Crest

4-19-22

Doyle, Brenda L.

Wildwood City, NJ

50

Contempt

Wildwood Crest

4-30-22

Kurek, Steve M.

Wildwood City, NJ

53

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, use of drug paraphernalia, failure to observe stop or yield signs, contempt of court (x2)

