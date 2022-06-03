Ed. Note: The Herald utilized the Open Public Records Act to request information about arrests in Cape May County. We have laid out the information in an easy-to-read format below.
Town
Date
Name
Town of Residence
Age
Charges
Avalon
4-16-22
Delgadocostalerod, Maria
Wildwood, NJ
68
Burglary, theft, trespassing
Avalon
4-16-22
Lopez-Diego, Juan
Wildwood, NJ
34
Burglary, theft, trespassing
Avalon
4-16-22
Morales, Erasmo
Wildwood, NJ
48
Burglary, theft, trespassing
Cape May
4-4-22
Starett, Dana
Rio Grande, NJ
34
Contempt
Cape May
4-11-22
Beveridge, Lisa D.
Fleetwood, PA
49
Shoplifting/conceal
Cape May
4-11-22
Linnington, John P.
Cape May Point, NJ
30
Aggravated assault, aggravated assault/strangulation, criminal restraint, unlawful possession, weapon possession unlawful, Threat to kill
Cape May
4-12-22
Linnington, John P.
Cape May Point, NJ
30
Cause bodily injury to another
Cape May
4-15-22
Nicoletti, Anthony S.
Longbranch, NJ
47
Cause bodily injury to another
Cape May
4-16-22
Peifer, Beverly R.
Cape May Court House, NJ
70
DWI, Reckless driving
Cape May
4-20-22
Tarsitano, Stephanie M.
Cape May, NJ
37
Aggravated assault bodily injury, weapon possession unlawful,
Cape May
4-20-22
Duvilla, James S.
Cape May, NJ
48
Cause bodily injury to another, aggravated assault by strangulation
Cape May
4-22-22
Davis, Michael
Philadelphia, PA
43
Automated traffic system contempt warrant
Cape May
4-23-22
Holden Jr, Michael S.
Lower Township, NJ
24
DWI
Lower Township
4-2-22
Lopez, Joseph A.
Not Provided
37
Contempt
Lower Township
4-4-22
Horst, Scott C.
Not Provided
42
Burglary, theft, criminal attempt
Lower Township
4-4-22
Wareham III, Willis F.
Not Provided
22
Simple assault, criminal mischief, harassment
Lower Township
4-4-22
Johnson, Nicole E.
Not Provided
43
Aggravated assault
Lower Township
4-5-22
Grant, Rachel B.
Not Provided
40
Forgery, theft
Lower Township
4-7-22
Laracuente, Gary
Not Provided
46
Contempt
Lower Township
4-7-22
Dishman, Paula J.
Not Provided
34
Disorderly person
Lower Township
4-9-22
Wharton, Amanda C.
Not Provided
40
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, theft
Lower Township
4-11-22
Wareham III, Willis F.
Not Provided
22
Terroristic threats
Lower Township
4-12-22
Enman, Andrew M.
Not Provided
34
Harassment, disorderly person
Lower Township
4-13-22
Carson, David A.
Not Provided
32
DWI
Lower Township
4-14-22
Lambert, Robyn M.
Not Provided
41
Simple assault
Lower Township
4-14-22
McCullough, Robert B.
Not Provided
67
Simple assault
Lower Township
4-15-22
Wolf, Shawn A.
Not Provided
38
Terroristic threats
Lower Township
4-15-22
Mahoney, Erin F.
Not Provided
40
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, theft
Lower Township
4-16-22
Abadie, Justin R.
Not Provided
18
Terroristic threats, aggravated assault
Lower Township
4-20-22
Thomas, Daniel C.
Not Provided
31
Criminal mischief, aggravated assault
Lower Township
4-21-22
Mahon, Michael P.
Not Provided
38
Contempt
Lower Township
4-25-22
Pentlicki, Anthony A.
Not Provided
31
Kidnapping, robbery
Lower Township
4-29-22
Fletcher, Eric D.
Not Provided
29
Contempt
Lower Township
4-29-22
Wareham III, Willis F.
Not Provided
22
Contempt
Lower Township
4-29-22
Enman, Andrew M.
Not Provided
34
Contempt
Middle Township
4-2-22
Ortiz, Jessica S.
Millville, NJ
32
DWI
Middle Township
4-2-22
Castorina, Michelle L.
Wildwood Crest, NJ
44
NCIC warrant
Middle Township
4-3-22
Crede, Matthew F.
Vineland, NJ
20
Knowingly receiving stolen property
Middle Township
4-4-22
Shavers Jr., Lance V.
Richmondville, NY
46
Fugitive from justice, NCIC warrant
Middle Township
4-5-22
Nolan, Joshua T.
Wildwood, NJ
36
NCIC warrant
Middle Township
4-5-22
Suchite-Aldana, Rudy Y.
Erma, NJ
27
Endangering the welfare of a child, sex assault (x2)
Middle Township
4-6-22
Panny, Eric J.
Cape May Court House, NJ
39
Shoplifting
Middle Township
4-8-22
Riggins, Melissa T.
North Wildwood, NJ
45
Shoplifting, ATS contempt warrant (x2)
Middle Township
4-9-22
Carey, Kenneth R.
Vineland, NJ
36
Fugitive from justice, ATS contempt warrant (x3)
Middle Township
4-10-22
Skiscim, Stephen Paul
Annapolis, MD
28
DWI
Middle Township
4-11-22
Name Redacted
Cape May Court House, NJ
42
Aggravated assault
Middle Township
4-13-22
Bland, Zhiair
Cape May Court House, NJ
24
Inconvenient annoyance
Middle Township
4-15-22
Name Redacted
Cape May Court House, NJ
49
Simple assault, criminal mischief
Middle Township
4-15-22
Workman, Trinity A.
Cape May Court House, NJ
46
ACS contempt warrant, DWI
Middle Township
4-15-22
McCurdy, Jan A.
Avalon, NJ
41
DWI
Middle Township
4-16-22
Underwood, Kelly
Ocean View, NJ
40
DWI
Middle Township
4-16-22
Name Redacted
Rio Grande, NJ
18
Threatening violence, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal mischief
Middle Township
4-17-22
Martin, Sherman R.
Ocean View, NJ
48
Shoplifting
Middle Township
4-17-22
Vannote, Stanley J.
Woodbine, NJ
26
Shoplifting
Middle Township
4-20-22
Kurtz, Jonathon T.
Cape May Court House, NJ
27
Deprivation, abuse or needless killing of an animal
Middle Township
4-22-22
Perez, Edwin D.
Wildwood, NJ
46
ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
4-23-22
Delcher, Tyler J.
Margate, NJ
31
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (x2), under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance without a prescription, use of drug paraphernalia, DWI
Middle Township
4-23-22
Fontanez, Joseph M.
Rio Grande, NJ
41
ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
4-23-22
Johnston Jr., Leaming B.
North Cape May, NJ
35
Shoplifting
Middle Township
4-23-22
Soto-Sotomayor, Markwill
Villas, NJ
27
Shoplifting, use of drug paraphernalia, NCIC warrant
Middle Township
4-24-22
Murrell, Aaron J.
Magnolia
32
ACS contempt warrant, ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
4-24-22
McCullough, Matthew D.
Villas, NJ
31
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, use of drug paraphernalia (x2), endangering the welfare of a child, DWI
Middle Township
4-24-22
Domenech, Loraine
Rio Grande, NJ
30
Shoplifting
Middle Township
4-26-22
Name Redacted
Cape May Court House, NJ
43
Threatening violence (x2)
Middle Township
4-26-22
Wade, Edward S.
Cape May, NJ
59
Simple assault
Middle Township
4-29-22
Koelle, Cody G.
Villas, NJ
19
Disorderly conduct
Middle Township
4-29-22
Harmon, Fatima S.
Woodbine, NJ
25
Eluding a law enforcement officer/failure to stop
North Wildwood
4-2-22
Snedegar, Preston
Baltimore, MD
68
Suspended driver’s license
North Wildwood
4-3-22
Gordon, Shireelyn
Woodbine, NJ
27
Suspended registration
North Wildwood
4-3-22
Pasencia Gonzales, Pedro
Wildwood, NJ
31
Service of warrant
North Wildwood
4-5-22
Sheeran, Martin
Wildwood, NJ
31
Service of warrant
North Wildwood
4-5-22
Adams, Dean
Vineland, NJ
56
Theft
North Wildwood
4-5-22
Pacheco-Rodriguez, Luis
Wildwood, NJ
24
Unlicensed driver
North Wildwood
4-7-22
Serrano Cortes, Karla
North Wildwood, NJ
26
Unlicensed driver
North Wildwood
4-8-22
Romero, Marcos
Arecibo, PR
22
Unlicensed driver
North Wildwood
4-9-22
Candelaria, Justin
Villas, NJ
22
DWI
North Wildwood
4-10-22
Kelly, Patrick
Philadelphia, PA
53
Simple assault
North Wildwood
4-10-22
Harte, Joseph
Conshohocken, PA
27
DWI
North Wildwood
4-11-22
Nemirovsky, Kiril
Plainville, CT
37
DWI
North Wildwood
4-11-22
Coyle, Nadine
Haven, NJ
21
Simple assault
North Wildwood
4-12-22
Juvenile
West Wildwood, NJ
13
Simple assault
North Wildwood
4-12-22
Juvenile
North Wildwood, NJ
15
Criminal mischief
North Wildwood
4-12-22
Juvenile
North Wildwood, NJ
15
Simple assault
North Wildwood
4-13-22
Gonzalez, Kevin
Wildwood, NJ
18
Sleeping in a motor vehicle
North Wildwood
4-14-22
Collinson, Michelle
Wildwood, NJ
38
Suspended driver’s license
North Wildwood
4-15-22
Tolomeo, Shawn
Philadelphia, PA
38
DWI
North Wildwood
4-16-22
Juarez, Michael
Absecon, NJ
22
Service of warrant
North Wildwood
4-19-22
Fenton, Nicholas
Philadelphia, PA
41
Service of warrant
North Wildwood
4-19-22
Silva-Gomez, Talitha
Philadelphia, PA
27
Restricted driving on a permit
North Wildwood
4-21-22
Grant, Rachel
Wildwood, NJ
40
Leaving the scene of an accident
North Wildwood
4-21-22
Duncan, Edwin
Folsom, PA
49
Service of warrant
North Wildwood
4-23-22
Ortiz, Sebastian
Orange, NJ
51
Service of warrant (x3)
North Wildwood
4-24-22
Embler, Scott
Levittown, PA
48
Suspended driver’s license
North Wildwood
4-26-22
Bryant, Dwayno
Philadelphia, PA
43
Suspended driver’s license
North Wildwood
4-27-22
Evans, Terrence
North Wildwood, NJ
30
Unlicensed driver
North Wildwood
4-27-22
Moore, Craig
Millville, NJ
28
Suspended driver’s license
North Wildwood
4-27-22
Carter, Kevin
Wilmington, DE
32
Fugitive from justice
North Wildwood
4-29-22
Rivera, Javiel
Wilmington, DE
30
Fugitive from justice
North Wildwood
4-29-22
Tomes, Allen
Wildwood, NJ
78
Suspended registration
North Wildwood
4-29-22
Muntzer, Kenneth
Abington, PA
36
Suspended driver’s license
North Wildwood
4-30-22
Burke, Michael
West Wildwood, NJ
64
Leaving the scene of an accident
Ocean City
4-4-22
Duncan, Kenlyn
Maple Shade, NJ
26
Receiving stolen property
Ocean City
4-4-22
Kee, Janel
Brooklyn, NY
33
Receiving stolen property
Ocean City
4-4-22
Denis, Kaila
Elmont, NY
24
Receiving stolen property
Ocean City
4-5-22
Escobar, Nelson
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
31
Suspended driver’s license, contempt
Ocean City
4-6-22
Stefano, Joseph
Phillipsburg, NJ
46
Aggravated assault (physical force, victim of domestic violence and strangulation)
Ocean City
4-6-22
Turner, Matthew
Ocean City, NJ
38
Failure to register change of address (with a sex offender database)
Ocean City
4-10-22
Hughes, Sean
Philadelphia, PA
38
Fugitive, resisting arrest
Ocean City
4-11-22
Smith, Rachael
Ocean City, NJ
34
Contempt
Ocean City
4-12-22
Weaver, Sean
Atlantic City, NJ
45
Simple assault
Ocean City
4-14-22
Reamer, Jesse
Somers Point, NJ
41
Burglary, theft
Ocean City
4-15-22
Robinson, Devonta
New Brighton, MN
23
Theft by deception
Ocean City
4-16-22
Adorno, Osvaldo
Vineland, NJ
49
Contempt
Ocean City
4-16-22
Hayburn, Joseph
Ocean City, NJ
74
Criminal mischief, DWI
Ocean City
4-18-22
Bailey, Keenan
North Wildwood, NJ
32
Contempt
Ocean City
4-19-22
Smith, Michael
Ocean City, NJ
34
Contempt
Ocean City
4-22-22
Juvenile
Ocean City, NJ
13
Aggravated assault (physical force)
Ocean City
4-23-22
Marcheski, Nicholas
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
32
Contempt, suspended driver
Ocean City
4-23-22
Smith, Michael
Ocean City, NJ
34
DWI, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession and use of drug paraphernalia
Ocean City
4-23-22
Smith, Rachael
Ocean City, NJ
34
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession and use of drug paraphernalia
Ocean City
4-23-22
McLarnon, Robert
Ocean City, NJ
41
DWI
Ocean City
4-23-22
Hansbury, Elizabeth
Ocean City, NJ
38
Contempt, suspended driver
Ocean City
4-24-22
McCallion, James
Media, PA
56
Burglary
Ocean City
4-25-22
Weaver, Sean
Not Provided
45
Criminal mischief, theft, disorderly conduct
Ocean City
4-28-22
Gullo, Michael
Mays Landing, NJ
30
Forgery, theft
Stone Harbor
4-10-22
Mendoza, Mauricio
Bridgeton, NJ
43
Automated traffic system contempt warrant
Stone Harbor
4-24-22
Coppinger, Elliot
Glassboro, NJ
36
Automated traffic system contempt warrant
Sea Isle City
4-9-22
Lazowski, Valerie L.
Cape May Court House, NJ
65
Failure to exhibit documents, unregistered vehicle, failure to stop or yield, DWI, failure to maintain traffic lane, careless driving likely to endanger person
Sea Isle City
4-10-22
Golato, Michael J.
Springfield, PA
35
Criminal mischief
Sea Isle City
4-28-22
Ort, Justin T.
Cape May Court House, NJ
32
Fugitive from justice
Sea Isle City
4-30-22
Berrodin, John
Chester, PA
65
Improper backing into street, DWI, careless driving likely to endanger person
West Wildwood
4-10-22
Neris, Mia L.
Philadelphia, PA
Not provided
Simple assault
Wildwood
4-1-22
Hagerty, Samantha
Townbank, NJ
34
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Wildwood
4-1-22
Vangorden, Casey
Wildwood Crest, NJ
29
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Wildwood
4-1-22
Mortimer, Karen
Wildwood, NJ
52
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Wildwood
4-13-22
Castro-Gonzalez, Kevin
Wildwood Crest, NJ
18
Violation of a restraining order
Wildwood
4-13-22
Young, David
Villas, NJ
34
Disorderly conduct
Wildwood
4-13-22
Rodriguez-Torres, Luis
Wildwood Crest, NJ
36
Simple assault
Wildwood
4-19-22
Vanliew, Robert
Erma, NJ
34
Trespassing
Wildwood
4-21-22
Hernandez, Luis
Wildwood, NJ
40
Bench warrant
Wildwood
4-23-22
Barnes, Deja
Philadelphia, PA
22
Theft of credit cards
Wildwood
4-24-22
Padilla, Dava
Camden, NJ
42
Bench warrant
Wildwood
4-25-22
Harris, Devante
Rio Grande, NJ
30
Unlawful possession of weapons
Wildwood
4-25-22
Sanchez-Diaz, Wilkin
Wildwood, NJ
41
Unlawful possession of weapons
Wildwood
4-29-22
Snow-Hamilton, Lacey
Palermo, NJ
38
Shoplifting
Wildwood
4-29-22
Mortimer, Karen
Wildwood, NJ
52
Simple assault
Wildwood Crest
4-2-22
Risley, Jason L.
North Cape May, NJ
39
Simple assault
Wildwood Crest
4-3-22
O’Connor, Thomas J,
Wildwood Crest, NJ
59
Simple assault
Wildwood Crest
4-4-22
Drosey, Maryann
Wildwood Crest, NJ
59
Criminal mischief
Wildwood Crest
4-4-22
Nugent, Mary
Villas, NJ
57
DWI, revocation of license for refusal to submit to breath test
Wildwood Crest
4-7-22
Council, Chris M.
Wildwood Crest, NJ
20
Simple assault
Wildwood Crest
4-9-22
Ravel, Angela M.
Wildwood Crest, NJ
21
Taking a motor vehicle without consent, burglary, contempt
Wildwood Crest
4-9-22
Burnite, George J.
Churchville, PA
63
DWI
Wildwood Crest
4-11-22
Coughlin, Jeffery T.
Rockledge, PA
42
Contempt
Wildwood Crest
4-18-22
Ricevuto, Anthony V.
Sewell, NJ
56
C0ntempt
Wildwood Crest
4-18-22
Castro-Gonzalez, Kevin
Wildwood Crest, NJ
18
Contempt
Wildwood Crest
4-19-22
McGregor, Staci K.
Wildwood Crest, NJ
50
Contempt
Wildwood Crest
4-19-22
Doyle, Brenda L.
Wildwood City, NJ
50
Contempt
Wildwood Crest
4-30-22
Kurek, Steve M.
Wildwood City, NJ
53
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, use of drug paraphernalia, failure to observe stop or yield signs, contempt of court (x2)