Richard M. Teitelman Middle School

Richard M. Teitelman Middle School

 Christopher South

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ERMA – The mother of a 13-year-old who was attacked by another student at the Richard M. Teitelman Middle School, April 19, said the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office had set up mediation regarding the alleged assault. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments