Screen Shot 2023-03-30 at 3.46.31 PM.png

Jerry Rosado held in the Cape May County jail, accused in the alleged sexual assault of Susan Negersmith. 

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – A judge ordered Jerry Rosado, accused by the state in the rape of Susan Negersmith, a tourist found dead in Wildwood over Memorial Day weekend in 1990, released from the state’s custody March 30.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments