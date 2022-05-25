Scam,Alert,Notification,Laptop,Concept
Stock Image

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – Atlantic City Electric is reminding customers throughout Cape May County to be wary of scammers. Scams occur throughout the year, but the company generally sees an increase in scam reports throughout the summer months.

Scammers are attempting to take advantage of the economic impacts of the ongoing pandemic to pressure families and businesses who may be struggling with past-due balances.

Scammers begin their work by preying on the emotions of customers. Common schemes involve scammers' use of technology to replicate a company's phone number through caller ID—also known as "spoofing"—and then threatening to turn off a customer's service unless they make a direct payment with a prepaid cash card. 

Some scams involve imposters posing as Atlantic City Electric employees to gain entry into a customer's home to steal belongings, with other activities involving scammers sending emails to businesses, requesting that they send Atlantic City Electric payments to counterfeit pay sites. 

Atlantic City Electric will never come to a customer’s home or business and request any personal information or demand payment. They will also never call an individual asking for their account number, personal information or prepaid cash card payments.

If a customer ever questions the legitimacy of the call, hang up and call Atlantic City Electric at 800-642-3780. Any customer who believes he or she has been a target of a scam is urged to contact their local police and call Atlantic City Electric immediately to report the situation. 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments