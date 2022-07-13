AVALON – Four high end vehicles were stolen in Avalon in the early morning hours July 12.
The thefts occurred between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. The surveillance footage showed the perpetrators wearing masks and gloves. They are also seen entering unlocked and occupied residences to retrieve the keys to the vehicles.
Chief Jeffrey Christopher with the Avalon Police Department said in a release that the thefts appear to be part of a statewide operation.
“Law enforcement personnel statewide recognize that these thefts are often crimes of opportunity and the simple practice of locking vehicles and homes deter this type of criminal behavior,” stated Christopher.
The department is working actively with state and county officials to solve these crimes.
In the meantime, Avalon police urged residents to lock their vehicles and homes, activate security alarms and video surveillance and keep valuables locked inside and away from plain view.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.