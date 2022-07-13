AVALON LOGO SHUTTERSTOCK
AVALON – Four high end vehicles were stolen in Avalon in the early morning hours July 12.

The thefts occurred between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. The surveillance footage showed the perpetrators wearing masks and gloves. They are also seen entering unlocked and occupied residences to retrieve the keys to the vehicles.

Chief Jeffrey Christopher with the Avalon Police Department said in a release that the thefts appear to be part of a statewide operation.

“Law enforcement personnel statewide recognize that these thefts are often crimes of opportunity and the simple practice of locking vehicles and homes deter this type of criminal behavior,” stated Christopher.

The department is working actively with state and county officials to solve these crimes.

In the meantime, Avalon police urged residents to lock their vehicles and homes, activate security alarms and video surveillance and keep valuables locked inside and away from plain view.

