WILDWOOD – Wildwood Police Department (WPD) recovered four handguns after a motor vehicle stop, including one stolen gun and one loaded with illegal hollow-point bullets.
The WPD, supplemented by officers from other area law enforcement agencies, was already on alert for trouble related to a previously announced pop-up beach party advertised for May 12-13.
Uniformed WPD patrol officers initiated a motor vehicle stop in the 200 block of East Pine Avenue, May 12, at approximately 7:40 p.m. During the motor vehicle stop, while officers were attempting to gather the driver’s information, a handgun was observed in plain view.
After officers noticed the weapon, one of the vehicle’s occupants, later identified as Dashawn Robinson, 19, of Willingboro, fled from the scene. After a brief foot pursuit, Robinson was apprehended and taken into custody with the assistance of officers assigned to Wildwood as a result of a mutual aid request for the weekend.
Two other passengers, Kydir Elliot, 18, and Nizere Mingo, 20, both of Willingboro, were also taken into custody and transported back to police headquarters.
The vehicle, a blue 2020 Nissan Sentra, was towed from the scene.
During the investigation conducted by the WPD and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, a court-authorized search warrant for the vehicle was executed, leading to the recovery of four semi-automatic handguns, including a .45 caliber Glock model 21 handgun; a 9mm SCCY model CPX-2 handgun with a high-capacity magazine; a .380 caliber Diamondback DB380 with a high-capacity magazine; and a 9mm Glock model 19 with a high-capacity magazine containing hollow-point ammunition. The Glock model 21 was found to be a reported stolen handgun.
As a result of this investigation, the defendants were charged with four counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose; third-degree receiving stolen property; fourth-degree possession of hollow-point ammunition; and fourth-degree possession of large-capacity magazine.
Robinson received an additional charge for fourth-degree resisting arrest by flight.
All three defendants were lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
The WPD credited the presence of neighboring law enforcement agencies already in Wildwood assisting with the unsanctioned pop-up party for the swift arrest of the suspects in this case.
