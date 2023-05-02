CHRISTA-LINNINGTON-DETENTION-HEARING.JPG

Christa Linnington, top left, who was charged last month with witness tampering in an underlying attempted murder case in which her brother is the defendant, was released from jail May 1 with the consent of prosecutors. Assistant Prosecutor Bryna Batten, top right, argued a no-contact order, preventing her from communicating with her mother, grandmother, and uncle, who were also charged with witness tampering, is necessary. Judge J. Christopher Gibson, bottom left, ultimately issued the no-contact order over the objection of defense attorney John Tumelty, bottom right, who said it would create complications with his client’s upcoming wedding and in the family’s bakery in Wildwood Crest, where several co-defendants work together.

COURT HOUSE – Four family members of the defendant in an attempted murder case were arrested for witness tampering, accused by the state of repeatedly contacting the complaining witness in the underlying case, which is domestic in nature.

Christa Linnington, 29, was charged with witness tampering in an underlying case where her brother, John Linnington, is accused of attempted murder, following an alleged domestic violence incident.
JAMES-LINNINGTON-DETENTION-HEARING.JPG

Defense lawyer Joseph Rodgers, top left, representing James Linnington, bottom right, argued there was no reason a hearing to determine if his client would be held in jail pending trial on witness tampering charges should be delayed any further. Assistant Prosecutor Bryna Batten, top right, told Judge J. Christopher Gibson, bottom left, that the state planned to file more charges against James Linnington, based on additional information prosecutors received after he was initially charged. He is scheduled to be back in court May 3.

Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

