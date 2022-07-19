CRIME SCENE TAPE FILE PHOTO POLICE TAPE LINE
SEA ISLE CITY – A domestic violence call took a turn for the worse in the evening of July 18. 

Police were called to the north unit at 6001 Central Avenue around 9 p.m. When officers arrived, accused men attempted to lock the officers out of the rental property, according to a release from the Sea Isle City Police Department.

Officers forced their way in and were immediately assaulted by three men. The defendants were arrested and are being held at the Cape May County Correction Facility pending detention hearings.

The officers sustained injuries and were transported to Cape Regional Medical Center. One officer sustained a broken fibula bone, while the other officers received minor injuries; they were all released from the hospital after treatment.

Robert Watmuff Sr., 64, of West Chester, Pennsylvania was charged with five counts of aggravated assault on police, resisting arrest, obstruction, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, domestic violence strangulation, domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal restraint, domestic violence terroristic threats, domestic violence simple assault.

Robert Watmuff Jr., 41, of Malvern, Pennsylvania was charged with five counts of aggravated assault on police, resisting arrest, obstruction, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and two counts of domestic violence aggravated assault.

Colin Watmuff, 23, of West Chester, Pennsylvania was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on police.

The Sea Isle City Police Department said they were actively investigating the incident and that more criminal charges may follow.

Any charges are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

