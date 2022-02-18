Screen Shot 2022-02-18 at 11.22.58 AM.png
Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

LOWER TOWNSHIP - Feb. 18 marked the 28th anniversary of the death of Lower Township Police Officer David C. Douglass, Sr., who was killed in the line of duty, after exchanging gunfire with a suspect who had just burglarized a home and then set it on fire.

Officer Douglass was dispatched to a suspicious person call in the area of North Cape May.  As he pursued a burglary suspect on foot, the suspect turned and shot him.  Officer Douglass was able to return fire, striking the suspect in the hand and was able to make it back to his patrol car to call for assistance, but did not survive the attack.

Following an intensive investigation, Lower Township Police, along with several other assisting agencies, arrested the actor in New York City, in April of 1994.

"Let us not forget his efforts, let us not forget his name, and please let us not forget his family."

The Lower Township Police Department will continue to honor Officer Douglass who laid down his life in the line of duty.  On this day, let us reflect on the sacrifice and contributions that David C. Douglass had on the law enforcement community, along with many other law enforcement officers, who also made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and serve the citizens of their communities.

The flags at Township Hall and the Police Department will be flown at half-staff on this day in memory of his sacrifice and service.  A memorial wreath will be placed at the gravesite located at the Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, (780 Seashore Rd, Cold Spring, NJ 08204). 

At approximately 7:15 p.m., dispatch will transmit Officer Douglass’s End of Watch broadcast.  During this time, all fire sirens in the township will be activated, in memory of Douglass, who was also a Town Bank Firefighter. 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments