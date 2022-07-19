VILLAS – Two Villas residents have been arrested after the sign in front of St. John Neumann Church, on Bayshore Road, in Villas, was vandalized with spray paint.
Patrick W. Rosenkrans, 33, and Jennifer M. Paul, 36, are being charged with criminal mischief, according to Lower Township police.
The charges are the result of an investigation prompted by a July 9 complaint. The church's main sign board had been spray-painted with “DEFENESTRATE BABIES” in a reddish-pink color on one side and “HAIL with a star” in a black color on the other side.
Though Rosenkrans and Paul are only charged in conjunction with this specific complaint, St. John Neumann has been dealing with the graffiti on their sign for weeks.
Mike Beck, head of the pro-life committee at the Catholic church, told the Herald the sign was first vandalized at the end of May.
At the time, a banner attached to the sign depicted a smiling baby and read “God has a plan for us All! Choose Life!”
“I’m a walker. I get up and walk every morning,” Beck said.
One morning in May, the sign had been slashed.
The church replaced the banner, but in the weeks that followed, it was vandalized repeatedly, sometimes with expletives.
Beck saw the vandalism and notified the police each time in the early morning after it had happened.
He said the banners cost roughly $90.
Eventually, rather than replace the banner again, the church painted over the graffiti with white paint. As of July 18, the sign board sat blank and a police observation device with cameras atop sat in the church parking lot.
Police did not say how they identified or caught Rosenkrans and Paul.
“As a veteran, I fought for this right to display these kinds of signs, and if someone is aggravated by it, well, too bad,” said Beck.
A staff member at St. John Neumann said the church had to contact the Camden Diocese before providing comment.
Any charges are accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.