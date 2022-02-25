WILDWOOD CREST - After a months-long investigation into a forged deed to a local residence, police announced they have two people in custody and charged them with multiple crimes, including conspiracy, forgery and fraud.
Jose Bernadino and Annemarie Rizzi are in Cape May County jail, according to Wildwood Crest police, where they await a detention hearing to determine if they can be released on conditions pending trial. Police said the value of the house in the attempted theft was over $500,000.
Police allege Bernadino, 53, and Rizzi, 52, filed the false documents with the Cape May County clerk’s office between July and September 2021. The crime was allegedly committed by a family member of the victim, police said, though it was not clear which, or if both, of the defendants are related.
Crest police received a report of the forged document Dec. 17, after the victim received a notification from the borough of a change in ownership made to the Seaview Avenue residence. Detectives began investigating and arrest warrants were issued for the pair on Feb. 15.
Bernardino was arrested by Evesham Police Department Feb. 15 and Rizzi turned herself in at the Wildwood Crest Police Department on Feb 21, according to police.
Bernadino, of Marlton, and Rizzi, of Philadelphia, face Forgery, Fraud-Public Record, Conspiracy, Theft, Falsifying/Tampering with Records, and Assuming False Identity charges.
The above is based on information obtained from law enforcement. The above named individuals are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.