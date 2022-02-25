wcpd logo 2019 USE THIS

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD CREST - After a months-long investigation into a forged deed to a local residence, police announced they have two people in custody and charged them with multiple crimes, including conspiracy, forgery and fraud.

Jose Bernadino and Annemarie Rizzi are in Cape May County jail, according to Wildwood Crest police, where they await a detention hearing to determine if they can be released on conditions pending trial. Police said the value of the house in the attempted theft was over $500,000. 

Police allege Bernadino, 53, and Rizzi, 52, filed the false documents with the Cape May County clerk’s office between July and September 2021. The crime was allegedly committed by a family member of the victim, police said, though it was not clear which, or if both, of the defendants are related. 

Crest police received a report of the forged document Dec. 17, after the victim received a notification from the borough of a change in ownership made to the Seaview Avenue residence. Detectives began investigating and arrest warrants were issued for the pair on Feb. 15.

Bernardino was arrested by Evesham Police Department Feb. 15 and Rizzi turned herself in at the Wildwood Crest Police Department on Feb 21, according to police.

Bernadino, of Marlton, and Rizzi, of Philadelphia, face Forgery, Fraud-Public Record, Conspiracy, Theft, Falsifying/Tampering with Records, and Assuming False Identity charges.

The above is based on information obtained from law enforcement. The above named individuals are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments