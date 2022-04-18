Red,Light,Flasher,Atop,Of,A,Police,Car.
COURT HOUSE – The Cape May County Prosecutor’s office and the Lower Township Police announced the April 13 arrest of two Villas residents for distribution of narcotics.

The prosecutor’s office recently concluded a narcotics investigation into the distribution of cocaine in the county; the targets of this investigation were Yenmarie Soto-Maldonado, 32, and Miguel Rivera, 35. The prosecutor’s office worked with the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office, the Lower Township Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Cape May County Regional SWAT team to execute a court-authorized search warrant at the residence of Soto-Maldonado, located in the 100 east block of Wilde Avenue, in the Villas section of Lower Township. 

As a result of the search warrant, approximately three ounces of cocaine and over 600 prescription pills were seized. The street value for this seizure is approximately $7,500.

Soto-Maldonado and Rivera were both charged with possession and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, possession/distribution of drug paraphernalia, possession of prescription drugs, and possession of schedule I, II, III, IV drugs. Soto-Maldonado was brought to the Cape May County jail. Rivera was released on a summons.

Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland advised that persons convicted of second-degree crimes are subject to a term of imprisonment of 5 to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison.

