WILDWOOD – The Wildwood Police Department, who were on alert over the weekend for a previously advertised pop-up beach party, reported the arrest of a Millville man and are looking for several persons of interest related to shots fired in Wildwood, May 12.
The Wildwood Police Department received a 911 call for shots fired near the intersection of Spencer and Ocean avenues, May 12, at approximately 9:05 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a man who had sustained an injury to his upper left leg. The victim, believed to be an unintended target, was flown to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center and was released several hours later after being treated for his injuries.
Meanwhile, the crime scene was cordoned off while numerous police officers canvassed the area looking for witnesses and suspects.
Upon searching the immediate area, officers observed a male subject, identified as Nyshawn Ellis, 20, of Millville, hiding in a boat located in the 300 East block of Spencer Avenue.
Ellis was taken into custody after a brief struggle and transported back to police headquarters.
During the continuing investigation conducted by the Wildwood Police Department Detective Division and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, surveillance video was obtained and three spent 9mm shell casings were collected from the scene and submitted as evidence.
As a result of this investigation, several persons of interest are believed to be connected to the shooting incident. The Wildwood Police Department and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office will continue to investigate the matter.
So far, Ellis has been charged with obstruction of justice and resisting arrest, both disorderly persons offenses, and released on a summons complaint for both offenses.
The defendant was charged after a finding of probable cause and is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law in accordance with the Attorney General Guidelines, promulgated in connection with the Criminal Justice Bail Reform Policies and Directives.
The Wildwood Police Department expressed thanks to all the Cape May County law enforcement agencies that were already in Wildwood as a precaution after the advertising of the pop-up beach party for May 12 and 13.
The event was canceled after the city filed an injunction against the organizers, however, the city remained on alert for those who had not gotten the message.
The Wildwood Police Department credited the presence of additional officers with their ability to swiftly secure the area and search for the suspects.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.