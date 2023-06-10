Zoe Herishen

Zoe Herishen, 16, is a competitive surfer and a ukulele aficionado. She is the principal ukulele instructor for Aloha Fridays, sponsored by Ocean Outfitters and held on Fridays from 7 to 8 p.m. through the summer in Sunrise Park in Wildwood Crest.

 Christopher South

WILDWOOD CREST – Friday nights are going to be Aloha Fridays all summer long at Sunrise Park in Wildwood Crest. 

