Water Rescue in North Wildwood

A 2016 North Wildwood water rescue. Wildwood Crest is looking to train its first responders in water rescue over the upcoming winter.

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD CREST – Chief Robert Lloyd told the Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners he would like to have all first responders in the Crest have at least some training in water rescues. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments