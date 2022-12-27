couple w clams

After finding a pearl in their Christmas leftovers, John and Lisa Rippo said they plan to take the rare gem to their Philadelphia jeweler for appraisal. Lisa Rippo said she hopes to get a new necklace from the discovery. John Rippo said it has cemented clams casino as his favorite meal. 

NORTH WILDWOOD - For one Wildwood Crest couple, there was a little Christmas magic in the leftovers. 

pearl closeup

John and Lisa Rippo, of Wildwood Crest, found a pearl in the clams casino they prepared for Christmas dinner, while eating the leftovers Dec. 26. Amazingly, it’s the second time the couple said they have found the rare jewel in a clam. This time, they got the topnecks from Rick’s Seafood in North Wildwood.
Rick's Seafood pearl

Mike Lake, of Rick’s Seafood, in North Wildwood, didn’t notice the gem when he shucked the clams for the Rippos before Christmas and he said he was amazed at the size of the discovery when the couple brought it back to the store to show him Dec. 27. In more than 20 years shucking clams, Lake said this is a first for him. 
Clam Daddys Crew

Billy and Bill Maher, the father and son duo behind Clam Daddy’s, a Brigantine clam farm that provides to Rick’s, said they hear of pearls found in their clams about once a year, but the size of the one found by the Rippos is much larger than usual.

Shay Roddy, who primarily covers the Wildwoods, is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

