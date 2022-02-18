The Rate of Transmission (RT) for COVID-19 in Cape May County dipped even farther below its previous record low from last week. The website covidactnow.org reports the new RT in the County is .58, which is a metric to describe the spread of the coronavirus at this time.
This means on average .58 people are being infected for every person who has the virus; therefore, the spread of the virus can be said to be decreasing. The previous low before this recent drop in cases was when the RT hit .65 on May 18, 2021. The website also lists Cape May County as having the third lowest daily new cases per capita among all counties in New Jersey.
The Cape May County Department of Health is offering multiple COVID vaccine clinics every week to provide options for County residents. These clinics will provide initial doses and booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Individuals that have received the Moderna vaccine must wait six months before receiving the booster shot. People who have taken the Johnson & Johnson vaccine need to wait two months before getting the booster. Anyone who is 18 years of age or older is now eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot throughout all of New Jersey. These are walk-in clinics. Masks, identification, and COVID-19 Vaccine Cards (if applicable) are required for all clinic locations. This upcoming week, vaccines will be available:
- Tuesday Feb. 22nd 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Dennis Township Senior Center, 571 Petersburg Rd., in Dennisville
- Wednesday Feb. 23rd 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. at the Cape May County Department of Health, 6 Moore Rd., Cape May Court House
The Cape May County Department of Health administered a total of 24,507 doses so far. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 78,895 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 66,712 have been fully vaccinated. The CDC also reports that 73% of the County’s population is fully vaccinated.
For more information on obtaining the vaccine, quickly and free of charge, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/226/Health-Department or call (609) 465-1187. Cape May County has recorded 20,622 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 20,150 of those are now off quarantine. More details on daily reported case numbers can be found at https://capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.
Sadly, we are reporting the passing of a 92-year-old Male from Middle Township, a 90-year-old Female from Lower Township, an 87-year-old Male from Ocean City and a 65-year-old Male from Lower Township, with sincere condolences to the families and friends,” said Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson. “Wishing you peace and strength at this sad time.”