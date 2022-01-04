COURT HOUSE - For the week ending Dec. 31, Cape May County experienced 1,034 new Covid cases, the highest number by far for a seven-day reporting period since the pandemic hit New Jersey in spring 2020.
Current active community cases stand at 1,644, with 54% of those active cases in Middle or Lower townships. Along with the community cases, the county Health Department report shows 48 active cases at the Coast Guard Base, in Cape May, and another 12 active cases at long-term care facilities in the county.
If the omicron variant is responsible for a sizable portion of the recent surge, evidence to date shows that this highly transmissible variant produces a lower rate of hospitalizations and fatalities.
The latest from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that omicron was estimated to be responsible for about 60% of all new cases, as of Christmas Day. Two weeks prior, the CDC claimed the variant was responsible for 75% of all cases, an estimate the agency then had to retract.
If the 60% figure is correct, then other variants, most likely the more deadly delta variant, are still at work, as well. There are plenty of reasons to be cautious since the natural lag between rising case numbers and hospitalizations means that many of the 1,780 new cases reported in the county in the last two weeks have not yet had the time necessary to produce serious health complications.
It is important to qualify the fact that the county’s press release of Dec. 31 states that there have been 1,450 new cases in the last two weeks. The county dashboard statistical reports show 1,780. Either number shows wide community spread occurring.
Hospitalizations
Official statements from a variety of political leaders and health officials have been underscoring the early evidence that omicron is less dangerous than the delta variant. However, while hospitalizations may not be rising at the rate of overall infections, they are rising.
In December 2021, hospitalizations for Covid in New Jersey rose by 260%, moving from 1,112 Dec. 1 to 4,005 Dec. 31. Over that same period, the seven-county south region saw an increase of 204%, going from 296 to 901.
At Cape Regional Medical Center (CRMC), the hospital reported six Covid patients, with none requiring intensive care Dec. 6. On Dec. 29, that number had grown to 27, with six in the intensive care unit. The latest number of Covid patients at CRMC, as of Jan. 3, is 33.
Rising hospitalizations represent an increasing level of as yet unqualified risk.
All area hospitals in Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic counties are following New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) protocols for “red zones,” which generally means no visitors, with some specific exceptions that each hospital lists on their websites.
Vaccine Rate
CDC data shows Cape May County is among the five leading counties in the state for the percentage of the population fully vaccinated. As of Dec. 31, the CDC shows 70.3% of the total county population fully vaccinated; 88.6% of all residents over the age of 65 are reported as fully vaccinated.
For some period now, the term fully vaccinated has meant that an individual was two weeks in from having received a two-dose regimen of an mRNA vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine. The definition became somewhat controversial this past week.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said state officials plan to change the definition of fully vaccinated to include the booster shot. Other organizations, including several universities, are now requiring the booster.
CDC Director Rachelle Walensky said she and other health officials were working through the nomenclature issue. The question is whether the booster shot will become a necessary add-on for use of the term fully vaccinated.
If so, the data on levels of protection change dramatically in Cape May County. Under the current definition of fully vaccinated, the county has hit some impressive percentages, as shown above. If, however, the booster is required for the designation of fully vaccinated, then the county’s numbers shift downward significantly.
Instead of 70.3% of the total population fully vaccinated, the number changes to 38.3% if the booster shot is required as part of the definition.
The county may have an impressive 88.6% fully vaccinated rate among its seniors, but that number changes to 58.4% if the booster is part of the equation. This data comes from the Covid Integrated County View at the CDC.
Infection Rate
According to Covid Act Now, the infection rate in Cape May County is 1.41, which means that each infected person is currently infecting almost one and a half other people. Until that rate comes down, the number of cases will continue to rise.
At Thanksgiving, the county’s new cases per 100,000 of the population stood at 24. As of New Year’s Day, it stands at 244 per 100,000. Covid Act Now reports the county’s positivity rate at 13.8%, significantly better than the state rate of 24.9%, but still hardly cause for comfort.
The South African experience has led some infectious disease experts in the U.S. to predict that the present omicron-driven surge will peak by mid-January. Those same experts admit that they have repeatedly been fooled by the coronavirus that first appeared on the world stage in December 2019.
