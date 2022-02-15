COURT HOUSE - The omicron variant produced the swiftest and largest wave of Covid infections since the virus first made its appearance on the world stage. It now appears to be receding just as rapidly.
Numbers
In Cape May County, Covid metrics continue to improve, with new cases reported for the week ending Feb. 11 at 188. The county has not been at that low a level of weekly new cases since Thanksgiving.
The same can be said for active community cases, which, this week, are at 355, again the lowest since late November, just as the winter surge began. The rate of infection has dropped to 0.52, well below the 1.0 mark that signals a wave is slowing.
The county lost one resident to Covid this week after three weeks in which the average was one death a day.
Hospitalizations are declining at a pace with dropping case counts, with Cape Regional Medical Center reporting two Covid patients this week. In the seven-county southern region, an area designated by the state Department of Health, Valentine’s Day saw 424 total Covid patients hospitalized, a decrease from 1,312 patients one month ago.
Schools are doing better, as well. Cape May County school districts reported 51 new student cases and 15 new staff cases for the week ending Feb. 6. The best barometer may be the low number of students excluded from in-person instruction due to isolation or quarantine, which now stands at 1.8%.
Testing and Vaccinations
All of this is happening as 60 million Americans have ordered home Covid tests through the U.S. Postal Service. The service says the tests are being shipped as supplies arrive from the manufacturers.
One thing that isn’t going to arrive as soon as first thought is the vaccine for children under 5. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided it needs more time to evaluate the data. The new projection is that there will not be a vaccine protocol approved for young children until mid-April.
For adults, the vaccine rate continues to flatten out. In Cape May County, the number of individuals fully vaccinated has increased by less than 8% in four months.
As for the booster shot, the Centers for Disease Control still reports Cape May County as having 33% of the population with the booster shot, which improves to 46% of those who have been fully vaccinated. It is still a number well below what health officials would like to see.
With plans for a fourth shot, or second booster, possibly with a fall rollout, the population eligible for a fourth shot is now relatively static and the receptiveness of that population for the next booster is unclear. This will be especially true if the infection numbers continue to decline, removing a sense of urgency for some.
One unscientific measure of national improvement with the pandemic may be the fact that both Moderna and Pfizer stocks fell as the omicron wave ebbs.
Investigation?
What had been a Republican-only call in Trenton for a legislative investigation into the handling of the pandemic in the state’s long-term care facilities received some bipartisan support this week, as Sen. Nia Gill, a Democrat from Essex County, joined with Sen. Joseph Pennacchio, a Republican from Morris County, in a call for such an investigation.
There is no reason yet to think that the two lawmakers have the support necessary to even get the issue to a vote. In Cape May County, 39% of the total 288 county residents who died from Covid were linked to long-term care facilities. Community deaths accounted for 61% of the total.
