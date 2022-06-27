Augustina Mallous file photo.jpg

Augostina Mallous, of Court House, celebrates the news of being named Miss New Jersey 2022 in Atlantic City June 25, 2022. Mallous' win follows on the heels of Alyssa Sullivan, also of Court House, winning Miss New Jersey 2021.

 Augostina Mallous via Facebook

ATLANTIC CITY – Court House resident Augostina Mallous was crowned Miss New Jersey 2022 June 25, NJ.com reported. She bested 28 contestants to win the competition.

Mallous is a student at Hofstra University and had won a $19,000 scholarship after being named Miss Southern Maritime earlier this season, NJ.com said.

Mallous was previously a runner-up at the 2021 competition; last year’s winner was Alyssa Sullivan, also a resident of Court House and a friend of Mallous’. Sullivan crowned Mallous the next Miss New Jersey at the June 25 event.

sullivan crowns mallous miss nj.png

Alyssa Sullivan, Miss New Jersey 2021, of Court House, crowns friend Augostina Mallous, also of Court House, as Miss New Jersey 2022 in Atlantic City June 25, 2022.

Mallous will continue to focus on her initiative to prevent human trafficking. She spoke about the subject during her social impact statement at the competition, NJ.com reported.

