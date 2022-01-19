Kevin bramble

Kevin Bramble (R), a newly inducted National Adaptive Sports Hall of Famer, at the awards ceremony with fellow inductee Jill Gravnik. 

ROCKVILLE, Md. – A Court House man, who became paralyzed in a snowboarding accident, can now call himself a Hall of Famer, after he was recognized for his success monoskiing by the National Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame. 

Kevin Bramble was inducted at a recent ceremony in Rockville, Maryland, according to a news release from Move United. The Hall of Fame was created to honor individuals who have had an influential role in the field of adaptive sports as well as athletes who have excelled in it.

Bramble began skiing at age 11 in the Pocono Mountains. In 1994, he became paralyzed in a snowboarding accident. 

Shortly thereafter, he taught himself to monoski and would join the Winter Park Disabled Ski Team. He would be named to the U.S. Disabled Ski Team in 1998 and saw a period of great success starting in 2001 when he won gold in downhill at the World Cup in Snowbasin, Utah. 

Bramble would win gold in downhill the following year at the 2002 Paralympics in Salt Lake City and repeat that performance at the 2006 Paralympics in Torino, Italy.

Not only is Bramble a two-time gold medal Paralympic downhill monoskier, he was an early pioneer of freestyle and extreme monoskiing, even being featured in Warren Miller’s 2006 ski movie “Off the Grid”. 

From his experience as a para-athlete, he has contributed and encouraged a better quality of life for many other para-athletes through his innovation and determination to make the best adaptive equipment including world class KBG mono-skis. Bramble is always working to make something better. He also now builds the Terra, an adaptive downhill mountain bike. 

