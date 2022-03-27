Screen Shot 2022-03-27 at 1.54.38 PM.png

COURT HOUSE - Anyone who has shopped in the Court House Acme’s package store knows how tight the aisles can be, with boxes waiting to be unpacked and shelves sometimes difficult to access, especially with a line waiting to check out. Relief may be on the way. 

Middle Township Committee approved an expansion of the liquor license premises March 23 that will allow more retail space for the store. While plans only call for a roughly 200-square-foot increase in the retail space, the expansion will likely be welcomed by customers. 

Acme representatives at the meeting did not elaborate on the specifics of the expansion during the public discussion.   

 

