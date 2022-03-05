snapshot-3-14.jpg

A couple found this pearl in a clam they ordered at the Lobster House in Cape May.

CAPE MAY - If you're heading out for dinner this weekend, ordering a dozen clams could become the best investment of your life.

That is, if you're anywhere near as lucky as Michael and Maria Spressler. Michael Spressler found a pearl in his final of a dozen clams on the half-shell, a dish, he told CBS 3 in Philadelphia, he has ordered many times before with no such luck.

To make things even more special, the couple reportedly made the discovery President's Day weekend at the Lobster House, in Cape May, after they first dined at the restaurant that same weekend 34 years ago. The Lobster House is celebrating 100 years in business.

“I was down to the 12th one and when I picked it up on the fork it looked kind of heavy, but I didn’t think anything of it,” Michael Spressler told CBS3. “Then when I started to eat it, I noticed something was in my mouth. I actually thought one of my teeth broke.”

The pearl is 8.8mm and is worth thousands. The couple told CBS3 they plan to keep it and make it into a piece of jewelry.

