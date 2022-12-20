CREST HAVEN – Recognition of military veterans is on the collective mind of the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners. A physical award awaits board approval.
Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson, who retired after 42 years with U.S. Army and New Jersey Army National Guard as a brigadier general, proposed the county create a Military Service Medal for those who served in all branches of the service and the Guard and Reserve. Creation of the medal and bar ribbon will await approval of the proposal.
Pierson made his proposal on Nov. 22 and distributed copies to peers. The board could amend the document before being finalized. Pierson said he hopes action will be taken early in 2023 to bring the medal to reality.
Outgoing Board Director Gerald Thornton, an Air Force veteran, said the concept was "a wonderful idea to recognize veterans of this county." Board Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio, presumed next board director added, "It's a very good idea."
For the first time, veterans of the nation's newest branch of service, the Space Force, created on Dec. 20, 2019, will be included.
According to the proposal, the county's Veterans' Bureau will oversee the medal program.
Those eligible for the medal would include those honorably discharged from active duty and/or the National Guard or a Reserve component.
Among its criteria:
Those who are a resident or who was a county resident at the time of entry into active military service.
Any resident or former resident who resided in the county for a minimum of 20 years aggregate.
Military service is deemed:
Those who served in a combat theater while on active duty during wartime or national emergency.
OR
Campaign and expeditionary medals that appear on DD Form 214 or other "appropriate documents."
Valid discharge is exhibited by:
DD Form 214 or separation papers
WD AGO Form 53, 53-55, or 53-98 from the Army
NAVPERS Form 553 (Navy) or NAVMC Form 553 (Marines).
From a Reserve component, including National Guard or prior member of the Armed Forces, is a letter of "Notification of Eligibility for Retired Pay at Age 60" and/or NGB Form 22 for those who attained 20 or more years of creditable service.
Members who served in the Merchant Marine in World War II are eligible by showing DD Form 214 issued by the Coast Guard.
Other Honors
Also, those who may have been awarded the Medal of Honor, Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Air Medal, or equivalent will receive the county medal with a Silver Oak Leaf Cluster.
Posthumous Awards
The surviving spouse or immediate family member of any resident who would meet the criteria for the medal who was killed while on active duty or died after receiving an honorable discharge may apply for a posthumous medal. Additional documentation would be required in those cases.
Notice in Writing
Those who apply for the county medal will be notified within 15 working days of a decision on the award.