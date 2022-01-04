COURT HOUSE - Protecting yourself in this new year is one of the best resolutions you can make. Getting a Covid vaccine or booster provides the best available protection from the current Omicron variant and can minimize the effects if you catch Covid.
The Cape May County Department of Health is offering a mobile and centralized standalone vaccine clinic every week to provide options for County residents. These clinics will provide initial doses and booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Individuals that have received the Moderna vaccine must wait six months before receiving the booster shot. People who have taken the Johnson & Johnson vaccine need to wait two months before getting the booster.
Anyone who is 18 years of age or older is now eligible for the Covid booster shot throughout all of New Jersey. These are walk-in clinics. Masks, identification, and Covid Vaccine Cards (if applicable) are required for all clinic locations. This upcoming week, vaccines will be available:
- Wednesday Jan. 5th 2 P.M. to 5 P.M. at the Avalon Community Center, 3001 Avalon Ave. in Avalon
The Cape May County Department of Health administered a total of 21,156 doses so far. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 76,225 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 64,688 have been fully vaccinated. The CDC also reports that 70% of the County’s population is fully vaccinated.
“The Omicron variant is spreading throughout the United States at record levels, so what we are seeing here in Cape May County is not unique,” said Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton. “We ask everyone, especially those in higher risk categories, to get vaccinated to protect yourself and your families.”
Sadly, we are reporting that a 48-year-old male from Middle Township, a 61-year-old male from Wildwood Crest, a 88-year-old male from Middle Township and a 90-year-old female from Lower Township have passed away.
“My condolences to these families,” said Thornton. “My most sincere sympathies and heartfelt prayers.”
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.