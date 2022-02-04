COURT HOUSE - Cape May County continues to see a drop in cases week over week. The Rate of Transmission (RT) has decreased to .65 from .73 last week, according to the website covidactnow.org. The further the RT goes below 1.0, the more cases are decreasing. The RT is the lowest it has been since May 18, 2021.
As new COVID cases continue to drop in the County from the Omicron peak, deaths continue to be a lagging metric. Sadly, the Cape May County Department of Health is reporting eight losses of life in the past week, including a 64-year-old Female, a 65-year-old Male, a 85-year-old Female a 89-year-old Male all from Lower Township, a 78-year-old Male, a 86-year-old Female, a 89-year-old Female all from Middle Township, and a 74-year-old Male from Upper Township.
“With sincere condolences to the family and friends,” said Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson. “Wishing you peace and strength at this sad time.”
The Cape May County Department of Health is offering multiple COVID vaccine clinics every week to provide options for County residents. These clinics will provide initial doses and booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Individuals that have received the Moderna vaccine must wait six months before receiving the booster shot.
People who have taken the Johnson & Johnson vaccine need to wait two months before getting the booster. Anyone who is 18 years of age or older is now eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot throughout all of New Jersey. These are walk-in clinics. Masks, identification, and COVID-19 Vaccine Cards (if applicable) are required for all clinic locations. This upcoming week, vaccines will be available:
- Monday Feb. 7th 11 A.M. to 1 P.M at the Wildwood ACME, 5300 Park Blvd., Wildwood
- Tuesday Feb. 8th 12:30 P.M. to 2:30 P.M. at the Byrne Community Center, 401 Youngs Ave., Wildwood
- Wednesday Feb. 9th 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. at the Cape May County Department of Health, 6 Moore Rd., Cape May Court House
The Cape May County Department of Health administered a total of 24,457 doses so far. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 78,445 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 66,037 have been fully vaccinated. The CDC also reports that 72% of the County’s population is fully vaccinated.
For more information on obtaining the vaccine, quickly and free of charge, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/226/Health-Department or call (609) 465-1187. Cape May County has recorded 20,358 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 19,461 of those are now off quarantine. More details on daily reported case numbers can be found at https://capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.