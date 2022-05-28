Beginning June 1st, the Cape May County Library will have museum passes available for check-out.
The Museum Pass Program provides the opportunity to visit a variety of cultural and educational attractions for free. Adult, Cape May County residents with an active library card in good standing may reserve a pass.
Participating museums include the Mutter Museum, Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center, NAS Wildwood Aviation Museum, and Historic Cold Spring Village. Passes can be reserved online, over the phone, or in person at any Cape May County Library location. Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
“The Cape May County Library is proud to offer this program to enrich the lives of Cape May County residents with culture, art, history and more” said CMCL Director Andrea Orsini. “By providing free access to museums and cultural experiences, CMCL provides patrons with access to unique lifelong learning opportunities.” Passes are good for one visit on the date selected and each museum has its own admission rules.
The Cape May County Library operates branches in Cape May City, Lower Township, Wildwood Crest, Cape May Court House, Stone Harbor, Upper Township, Sea Isle City, and Woodbine. The library has books, audio books, downloadable eBooks, video games, music, magazines, movies, and a bookmobile service with stops throughout the county every Thursday and Friday.
“I want to thank our team at the Cape May County Library for their continued work to find new and exciting programs for our residents,” said Cape May County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the Cape May County Library.
“I always hear from people about how great an asset the Cape May County Library is to our County and I couldn’t agree more.”