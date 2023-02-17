for sale sold
NEW YORK The Federal Reserve Bank of New York report on year-over-year home price changes shows a definite softening of the recently frenzied home real estate market in Cape May County.

December home price data released by the New York Fed this week gives evidence of a still healthy market in the county where December 2021 to December 2022 prices rose 12.9% compared to a 6.9% national average. Yet that market is slowing from the 20%-plus year over year increases that have been common in Cape May County’s Fed data throughout 2021 and much of 2022.  

