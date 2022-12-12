storm clouds

Storm clouds have been a welcome sight in Cape May County; the county has been in a continuous drought since August.

 Kurt Greiner

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – For the first time since late August, Cape May County is drought free. The U. S. Drought Monitor for Dec. 6 shows the persistent moderate drought designation in the southern half of the county has been lifted. The county remains abnormally dry – a designation used to indicate pre-drought conditions. 

