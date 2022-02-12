The Rate of Transmission (RT) is currently at its lowest level ever in Cape May County since the beginning of the pandemic. COVIDactnow.org reports that the County’s RT for COVID-19 is .62, any number below 1.0 means the spread of the coronavirus is decreasing. Cape May County hit the key metric of 1.0 on Jan. 6 and has been below that ever since. On Jan. 11, the County reported over 200 cases, meanwhile since Feb. 3 there hasn’t been a single day over 50 cases.
The Cape May County Department of Health is offering multiple COVID vaccine clinics every week to provide options for County residents. These clinics will provide initial doses and booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Individuals that have received the Moderna vaccine must wait six months before receiving the booster shot.
People who have taken the Johnson & Johnson vaccine need to wait two months before getting the booster. Anyone who is 18 years of age or older is now eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot throughout all of New Jersey. These are walk-in clinics. Masks, identification, and COVID-19 Vaccine Cards (if applicable) are required for all clinic locations. This upcoming week, vaccines will be available:
- Tuesday Feb. 15th 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Woodbine Public Library, 800 Monroe Ave., Woodbine
- Wednesday Feb. 16th 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. at the Cape May County Department of Health, 6 Moore Rd., Cape May Court House
The Cape May County Department of Health administered a total of 24,504 doses so far. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 78,668 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 66,364 have been fully vaccinated. The CDC also reports that 72% of the County’s population is fully vaccinated.
Sadly, we are announcing the passing of a 95-year old Female from Lower Township, “My heart goes out to the family and friends during this time of sorrow,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson.
