STORY - Police Beard Fundraiser #1.PNG

Members of the Cape May County Sherriff’s Department have been letting their beards grow since September and donating the money they would have used for shaving to a local family fighting cancer. The activity has a long tradition of bringing awareness to cancer. 

COURT HOUSE – All beards are not created equal, but that hasn’t deterred police officers across the county from participating in No-Shave November (https://no-shave.org/) and donating to a local family who is fighting a personal battle with cancer. 

Police Beard Fundraiser #2.jpg

Wildwood Crest Police Officer Ryan Tassone is letting his beard grow to bring awareness to cancer. The money that would be used for shaving is donated to a local person, in this case a local mom who is being treated for brain cancer. 
STORY - Police Beard Fundraiser #4.jpeg

Jason and Amy Baker, with their eigth-year-old son, Jase, enjoy the sunset in Cape Hatteras, NC, earlier this year. Amy is fighting an inoperable brain tumor, and will receive the collective proceeds from No Shave November in which several police departments in the county are participating. 
Police Beard Fundraiser #3.jpg

Members of the Wildwood Crest Police Department have joined efforts during No Shave November to bring awareness to cancer. Here, Patrol Officer Zach Magnavita, Records Clerk Dan Petela, Detective A.J. Pastor and Records Clerk Jim Bailey show off the growth of facial hair.

