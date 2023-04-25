Cape Regional Google Pic

CAMDEN and COURT HOUSE - Cooper University Health Care and Cape Regional Health System announced today that the two systems have signed a Definitive Agreement moving the merger announced in December one step closer to fruition. When complete, this historic combination will bring together two respected health systems to expand access to specialty health services to residents and visitors of Cape May County. 

