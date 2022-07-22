Capt. Warren Judge (left) relieved Capt. Kathy Felger (right) as commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., during a change-of-command ceremony at the training center, Friday.
CAPE MAY – Capt. Warren Judge relieved Capt. Kathy Felger as commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., during a change-of-command ceremony at the training center, Friday.
Rear Adm. Joe Raymond, commander of Coast Guard Force Readiness Command, presided over the ceremony.
Felger has served as commanding officer since July 2019 and is due to report to Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., as executive assistant to the assistant commandant for human resources.
Judge previously served as the engineering services division chief for the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber and Intelligence service center in Portsmouth, Va., a position he has held since June 2019.
Judge graduated from Coast Guard Training Center Cape May in 1986 and was selected for the Pre-Commissioning Program for Enlisted Personnel in 1995.
"The crew and I will do our very best to make the Coast Guard the service of choice, and Training Center Cape May the unit of choice by three simple principles," said Judge, as he set up his vision for the training center.
His first principle is displaying P.R.I.D.E. at all times, meaning Professionalism Results In Dedicated Efforts for every job, no matter how small or large it may be. His second principle is developing and executing excellence at every opportunity. His third principle is delivering presidential customer service to everyone seeking services from Training Center Cape May, regardless of rank or stature.
The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that marks the transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is conducted to demonstrate a continuation of trust and authority within the chain of command.
