Nov. 2021 21-gun salute coast guard

A Training Center Cape May ceremonial detail and bugler carry out a 21-gun salute and Taps on base, Nov. 11, 2021.

CAPE MAY - The armory staff at Training Center Cape May will be conducting a 22-Gun Salute from the regimental 40MM battery beginning at noon on Thursday, Sept. 1, in observance of Suicide Awareness Month.

