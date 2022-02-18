Jersey,City,Nj,May,29,2016:,The,Us,Coast,Guard
CAPE MAY – U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May is scheduled to hold a 21-Gun Salute on base from the regimental 40mm saluting battery starting at noon on Feb. 21, to honor President George Washington’s birthday on the President’s Day holiday. 

The City of Cape May and personnel living in close proximity to Training Center Cape May should expect to hear the sound of cannon blasts. There will be a 5 second interval between blasts.

All hands on base, covered and outside of facilities upon commencement, are required to stand at attention and render a hand salute for the duration of honors.

The Coast Guard has been active in Cape May County for more than 100 years. Today, the training center is the sole accession source for the Coast Guard's enlisted workforce, training close to 3,500 recruits annually.

