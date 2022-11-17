image_97954884121668630778608_1668630779689.jpg

From left: CMC Healthy Community Coalition Coordinator Natalia Leusner, Lower Township Officer Steven Gindville, Cape Assist Prevention Educator Jodi Corbett and Cape Assist Prevention Associate Rachel Marroquin standing in front of the Great American Smokeout display at the Lower Township Municipal Building.  

WILDWOOD – The Cape May County Quit Center at Cape Assist creates an outdoor display that sends a strong message as part of their dedication to reducing tobacco use and informing the community of its dangers, as well as their participation in the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout. 

