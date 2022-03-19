CMCo Continues to Top State in Home Price Increases
Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock.com

NEW YORK - For the sixth month in a row, The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reports that Cape May County had the highest year-to-year increase in home prices. The federal reserve regularly maps changes in home prices for both New York and New Jersey counties. 

In the most recent report based on January data, the county showed a 27.1% increase in January 2022 over January 2021, which represented the highest monthly increase across all counties in both states. The national average for the January data was 19.1%.  

The federal reserve's two-state, county-by-county map is updated monthly. 

