3 With Hayes.jpg

Cape May County Commissioner Marie Hayes addressing the audience at the Women of Wonder event held Nov. 3 at the Flanders Hotel in Ocean City. With her, left to right, are the 2022 awardees: Bernadette Matthews Givens, Lenora Boninfante-Kodytek and Joyce Gould.

 Christopher South

OCEAN CITY – Three Cape May County women were honored as the 2022 Women of Wonder at a luncheon held in Ocean City, Nov. 3, highlighting their achievements and giving back to their communities.

Jade Phelps.jpg

Jade Phelps is a recipient of one of the scholarships provided via the Women of Wonder event, benefitting young women attending Atlantic Cape Community College. 
3 with Elected.jpg

The 2022 Women of Wonder are shown here with elected officials attending the luncheon honoring them for their achievements and giving back to the community. Shown left to right are Cape May County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, Wonder Women Bernadette Matthews Givens, Lenora Boninfante-Kodytek and Joyce Gould, and Assemblymen Erik Simonsen and Antoine McClellan.

