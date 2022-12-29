New Arch.jpg

Architect’s drawing of proposed archways for Cape May Promenade.

 Provided

CAPE MAY – On Dec. 20, Cape May City Council approved an agreement between the city and the non-profit Fund for Cape May for six ornamental and lighting arches on the Promenade. The arches are a recreation of an architectural form once prominent on the city’s boardwalk from the turn of the 20th century until their destruction by a 1944 hurricane.

Old Arch -2.jpg

Artist’s city view of illuminated arches along Beach Avenue.
Old Arch.jpg

 Artist’s rendition of turn of Twentieth Century Arch on Cape May Boardwalk.

