WEST WILDWOOD – The annual West Wildwood Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary Children’s Christmas Party will return to the Borough Hall on Neptune Avenue on Dec. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Organizer Maureen Kelly Smith said the annual Children’s Christmas Party was not held for a couple years due to Covid restrictions on public gatherings. During that time, the fire company delivered presents to children who were registered with the Ladies Auxiliary. Kelly Smith said the party is open to all children of full-time residents, from birth to 8thgrade.
She said each of the children will receive a gift from Santa Claus and there will be a time or refreshments. There will also be a time for crafts, including Christmas trees for the kids to decorate, coloring books and more. Each child will receive a Christmas stocking filled with goodies.
“It’s kind of a neat little town thing,” she said.
Kelly Smith also put out a call for baked goods, primarily cookies or brownies – anything that can be held in the hand and does not require utensils to eat. Cookies can be homemade, or store bought. Kelly Smith said baked goods may be dropped off the day before, as she expects to be there decorating for the party.
Clerk Administrator Donna Frederick, who is a lifelong West Wildwood resident, said the Christmas party for kids is a decades-old tradition.
“It’s always been a little Mayberry-type thing. It’s been done for decades for school-aged kids,” she said.
Kelly Smith encourages parents to attend with their children. There will be beverages for the children and coffee available for the adults.
“One thing we ask people to do is they must register,” Kelly Smith said.
The Ladies Auxiliary needs to have a count so there are enough presents and refreshments and so that each child receives a gift. They are asking residents to call and provide the child’s name, age and address.
To register, call Maureen Kelly Smith at 609-729-0955.
The Ladies Auxiliary is also in charge of the borough’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony, which will be held Dec. 3 at 6 p.m., at the park opposite Borough Hall. Following the tree lighting, guests will be invited to Borough Hall for hot chocolate with marshmallows and baked goods.
