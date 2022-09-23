NWPD Logo - Use This One

NORTH WILDWOOD - A 5-year-old girl was hospitalized Sept. 22 after an accident in a North Wildwood swimming pool, according to an NJ.com report. The girl is in stable condition but suffered a head injury when jumping into a pool at the Roman Holiday Resort.

