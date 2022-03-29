COURT HOUSE - Want to make a difference in a child’s life story? If so, then you may want to volunteer as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for one of the hundreds of local children suffering from child abuse or neglect.
Across Cape May County, child abuse/neglect is “very prevalent,” according to CASA Development Coordinator Katie Mutter, who has been part of the staff for nearly three years.
“No group is immune, no zip code is immune in the county, no socioeconomic group is immune,” she said. “It’s a common misconception that it affects only certain groups, but there is no typical abuser. There is no simple profile of an abuser. It can be anyone.”
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and CASA is spreading awareness of the issue in hopes of “changing a child’s life story,” according to Mutter.
CMCo 1 of Highest Per Capita
Data reported through New Jersey Department of Children and Families, Child Protection and Permanency (DCP&P) and the Annie E. Casey Foundation's Kids Count Data Center, in 2019, indicated Cape May County had 164 children with substantiated/established findings of abuse/neglect, or 11.6% of all potential instances reported, the highest percentage in the state (2019 is the last year reported on the website).
Over the years, 2010-2019, the county ranged from a low of 166 substantiated reports, in 2014, to a high of 220 substantiated reports, in 2015.
The number of instances reported over those same years ranged from a high of 1,591, in 2011, to a low of 1,302, in 2016. In 2019, there were 1,419 reports of suspected abuse/neglect.
According to the New Jersey Child Welfare Data Hub, there were about 1,100 reports made, in 2020, and about 1,000 through September 2021, the last year reported on the site.
The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office's 2020 annual report noted that the DCP&P rates Cape May County as “one of the highest counties for reported child abuse per capita."
“Over the last few years, the number of child abuse referrals has declined, nevertheless there has been an increase in the percentage of child abuse referrals that resulted in criminal prosecution,” according to the report. “In 2020, the number of cases received from DCP&P was slightly over 100. Not all referrals received by DCP&P are criminal in nature, but when they are, they are referred to the Prosecutor’s Office.”
Multi-disciplinary Approach Used
All child abuse investigations, including sexual, physical, and neglect, use a multi-disciplinary approach, according to the 2020 annual report from the Prosecutor’s Office, to coordinate services to child abuse victims.
“Using this approach, a maximum amount of information is gathered from victims and their families, with a minimum amount of trauma to the child victim,” according to the report. “All child interviews are conducted at the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Victim/Witness Office.Located within the office is a child-friendly interview room with observation area, pleasant waiting area, and a meeting room.”
Mandatory Reporting State
Because New Jersey is a mandatory reporting state, Mutter said “any person who suspects abuse or is concerned” should call 911 or report it to the New Jersey Child Abuse Hotline (1-877-652-2873), where trained caseworkers will follow up and investigate the concerns. If the investigation discovers the concern is warranted, a case is opened. Those reporting the abuse are anonymous.
Mutter said teachers often are the ones who notice changes in behavior or other signs of potential abuse/neglect because they spend the most time with children. With virtual school during the height of the pandemic, however, the number of reported instances was “drastically down.”
According to the state Child Welfare Data Hub, schools reported 184 instances of possible abuse/neglect on average each year from 2014-2020; a high of 242, in 2019, to a low of 97, in 2020, during the height of the pandemic and virtual schooling.
“It was hard for us as a community dealing with substantiated or suspected cases of child abuse because everything was virtual,” Mutter noted. “Even our home visits were virtual, so we didn’t get a chance to see the whole picture of what was going on in the child’s life.”
Children Need Advocates
CASA volunteers get involved in a case if the Family Court judge determines there is a need for a child advocate. At this point, CASA currently has 134 active volunteers serving 243 children. Year-to-date (March 24), they have served 362 children. There are 38 children on a waitlist for an advocate.
“CASA volunteers work with everyone involved in the child’s life to ensure they have a safe environment,” Mutter explained. “The goal is to reunite the child with the parent or guardian, and help connect the family with services they need, so the child’s home is safe and healthy for them.”
Mutter said CASA volunteers spend up to 18 hours each month interviewing everyone who interacts with the child, ranging from teachers and doctors, to foster parents and biological parents.
“You have the flexibility to meet with everyone according to your schedule,” she noted.
Each potential volunteer undergoes 35 hours of extensive training over eight sessions.
“I knew nothing about the court system and how it worked in these instances and found the training to be very eye-opening,” Mutter said. “I love my job and how we are helping children.”
Signs of Abuse
Mutter explained that abuse can be emotional, physical, sexual, or neglect, and “one sign does not mean it is a substantiated case."
“Often, the biggest sign is a sudden change in a child’s behavior,” Mutter said. “There are other obvious signs, such as unexplained burns, bruises, or broken bones. Sometimes, school performance suffers, or physical or medical problems are not addressed. Children appearing withdrawn or isolated, not wanting to go home, or staying late can be signs. Also, there can be extremes in behavior, like a child becoming overly aggressive, that can indicate something is going on.”
Abusers also range from parents who were abused themselves as children to parents who are substance abusers or lack the parenting skills and support they need.
Child Abuse Prevention Month
“Every year, we have a Go Blue campaign fundraiser in April to bring awareness to the problem,” Mutter said. “Schools and businesses host dress-down days where people wear blue for a small fee.
"Our last big year with a great turnout and response to our campaign was in 2019, before the pandemic. The last two years were not so great, so we are hoping that schools and businesses will, again, embrace our efforts and help make people aware of this community problem.”
