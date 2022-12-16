Beth Judah Temple, in Wildwood, FILE PHOTO

Beth Judah Temple, in Wildwood.

 File Photo

WILDWOOD – The Beth Judah Temple is holding a menorah lighting on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. to celebrate the beginning of the eight-day festival known as Chanukkah.  

