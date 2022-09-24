Operation Fireside Unites Local Families with Coast Guard Recruits

Cape May County families volunteer to host Coast Guard recruits for Christmas as part of Operation Fireside, Dec. 25, 2019. A Operation Fireside has been hosted by the American Red Cross and Training Center Cape May since 1981. The pre-pandemic programming will resume in 2022.

 Seaman Apprentice Josalyn Brown

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - Operation Fireside 2022 will return in the traditional manner used for the 39 years before the pandemic.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments