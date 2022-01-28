Close,Up,Of,A,Turkey,Roaming,A,Dirt,Area,Of
COURT HOUSE - Pastor Doug Spencer, of the First United Methodist Church, in Court House, said that he and his congregation had been praying for the “Court House turkey,” a lone actor that has been pecking across town for the past few weeks.  

“Every week, the congregation talks about their prayer needs, what needs to be lifted up, and one day, someone mentioned a turkey they had seen around town, and they were worried about its safety, so we prayed for the turkey and its well-being, and every week, we, as a congregation, heard updates about the turkey,” Spencer said. 

Spencer explained he spotted the turkey in downtown Court House, and that it “raced” his car with wings outstretched. He said that the turkey has been a celebrity on Facebook and social media; a video by sherrinews shows the turkey out and about amidst busy traffic.  

A call with Middle Township police confirmed that the turkey has been safely captured and relocated.  

