CM STORY Black History Book – Dave McKenzie – David McKenzie, executive director of the Center for Community Arts in Cape May, holds an advance copy of ‘Black Voices of Cape May’ - a collection of 60 interviews with Black citizens over the course of 25 years. The book will be available locally after Dec. 1, and can be found on Amazon.com.

 Christopher South

CAPE MAY – The Community History Committee at the Center for Community Arts has announced the publication of its book, “Black Voices of Cape May: A Feeling of Community,” released Dec. 1.

