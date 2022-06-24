Catholic Daughters June 2022.jpg

With 117 members and growing, the Catholic Daughters of Saint Joseph Church in Sea Isle City perform works of charity throughout the year. 

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY – On June 21, during a special mass led by their pastor, Father Perry Cherubini, the Catholic Daughters Court Our Lady of Mercy #1655, of Saint Joseph Church, installed their officers for the coming year – and at the same time welcomed a sizable group of new members to their organization. 

The new officers include Regent Linda Levitsky, Vice-Regent Ruth Brown, Financial Secretary Barbara Rice, Recording Secretary Margie Quinlan, and Treasurer Robin Nickson. 

“I was surprised when I was asked to run for office,” said Linda Levitsky, who replaced long-time Regent Chickie Flora.  “We are a growing organization in Sea Isle City, and we are looking forward to continuing the good work that the Catholic Daughters have done in the past.”

“I saw the different activities and charity work the Catholic Daughters perform – and I wanted to be a part of it,” added Mrs. Levitsky, who joined Court Our Lady of Mercy in 2021.   “Now that I am Regent, I hope to do a good job and to get even more members for our group.  Our motto is ‘Unity and Charity” – which is a great motto to uphold.” 

The Catholic Daughters of the Americas was founded in 1903 and is the largest Catholic women’s organization in the world.  With 117 members, Court Our Lady of Mercy #1655 is one of the largest Catholic Daughters Courts in South Jersey – if not the largest.  

The Catholic Daughters Court Our Lady of Mercy hosts general meetings on the third Tuesday of the month, September through June, at 7:00 PM in the parish auditorium, 44th Street and Central Avenue. Their efforts focus on feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, fighting human trafficking, helping the aged and those with special needs, and performing other charitable works.

For more information about the Catholic Daughters of Saint Joseph Church, phone 609-263-8696.

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments