COURT HOUSE - Cape Regional Medical Center has announced that effective Saturday, September 10, 2022, the medical center will no longer provide maternity/obstetric care due to lack of obstetrical physician coverage.
The Herald reported in July that services would end on September 15, but the date has since been moved forward.
Cape Regional Health System’s leadership is working closely with Shore Medical Center and Atlanticare to develop a detailed plan for them to provide maternity services to the residents of Cape May County. All obstetricians who are in practice in Cape May County currently provide perinatal and maternity care at either Atlanticare or Shore Medical Center.
County Emergency Medical Services are aware of the need to take women in labor or with pregnancy-related conditions to Atlanticare or Shore Medical Center. The Southern New Jersey Perinatal Cooperative is providing resources to further communication and education within the community, and to bolster access to transportation to hospitals that can provide maternity care.
While the Emergency Department at Cape Regional remains available for life-threatening emergencies, for any pregnancy-related concerns that cannot be managed in their personal obstetrician’s office, patients should plan to go directly to Atlanticare, Shore Medical Center, or another hospital of their choosing.