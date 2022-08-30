Cape Regional Google Pic

Cape Regional Medical Center, the largest healthcare center in the county.

 Courtesy Google

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - Cape Regional Medical Center has announced that effective Saturday, September 10, 2022, the medical center will no longer provide maternity/obstetric care due to lack of obstetrical physician coverage.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments