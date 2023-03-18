Bob and Map.jpg

Bob Mullock, who is leading the efforts to turn the former Saint Mary by-the-Sea Retreat House into the Cape May Point Science Center, shows a small tour group an outline of a raptor research project that has come out of the center.

 Collin Hall

CAPE MAY POINT – The Cape May Point Science Center still has a long way to go until it reaches its full potential, but over a year of hard work, negotiations with the previous owners, and collaborations with local institutions have given Bob Mullock, who spearheaded the center, confidence to open the center’s doors in June 2023. 

Dining Room.JPG

Many of the rooms in the old Saint Mary by-the-Sea look as they did when the Catholic sisters still retreated there,but Bob Mullock has ambitious plans to transform the building into a hub of scientific research and discovery.
Hallway.jpg

The building’s second floor mainly consists of winding hallways that contain small dorm rooms where Catholic sisters once slept. These rooms will be transformed into offices, research rooms, classrooms, and rooms that visitors can rent.
Rutgers Room.JPG

One of the small dorm rooms currently serves as a small research outpost for Rutgers University researchers.
Mary Symmetrical.jpg

Mary will remain on the property, even as it becomes the Cape May Point Science Center. Bob Mullock believes that it is important to preserve the building’s religious roots.
Chapel.JPG

The chapel room will soon be transformed into one of the Science Center’s museum rooms.

