Yellow flags denoting gas lines and safety cones are placed at the property at 100 Lehigh Ave., Cape May Point. The structure is being demolished before being sold by the Sisters of St. Joseph 

 By Karen Knight

CAPE MAY POINT - A “stop construction” order was issued July 19 and removed July 20, paving the way for the demolition of the 1900-era house at 100 Lehigh Ave., Cape May Point. 

A stop construction notice was posted on the building at 100 Lehigh Ave., Cape May Point, July 19, and then removed the following day. The property owners plan to demolish the building to facilitate its sale.  
This home on Lehigh Avenue, in Cape May Point, was built about 1900 and used as an office and auxiliary building to support the former religious retreat center across the street. It is being demolished and sold 
A bright orange stop construction order was posted July 19 on this Lehigh Avenue house in Cape May Point but removed the next day. The property is among several owned by the Sisters of Saint Joseph in the area. It was built in 1900 and used as an auxiliary building to supportthe former retreat center, located across the street.  

